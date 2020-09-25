Home

Kathleen Underhill

Kathleen Underhill Notice
Underhill Kathleen
"Kath" Passed away peacefully,
aged 78 years,
on the 9th September 2020.
Kath will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Devoted Mum to Tracey, Georgina,
Kenny and Lorraine. A wonderful Nan
to Paul, Laura, Leanne, Stuart, Nicola,
Serena, Alex, Jack, Harry, Leon and
Caitlin. Great Nan to Noah and Penny.
Kath will have a Requiem Mass at
St Joseph's Church Whitnash on
Thursday 1st October at 11am followed
by a Burial at Leamington Cemetery .
All enquiries via H J Dawson Funeral
Directors, Tel No- 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 25, 2020
