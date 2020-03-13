Home

Keith Collins Notice
COLLINS Keith Michael Passed away peacefully
on 18th February 2020
aged 76 years.

Devoted husband to Carol.
Loving father to Helen and Louise. Father in law to Mark & Mark.
Doting Grandfather to
Ruby, Edward, William & Caitlin.

Will be sadly missed by all his family
and all who knew him.

Funeral service at
St Mary's Church, Old Square, Warwick
at 1pm on 18th March 2020.

Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research UK and sent c/o
W G Rathbone, 6 High Street,
Warwick, CV34 4AP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
