BATCHELOR Kenneth Randolph Passed away peacefully
at home on Sunday
2nd February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Pam,
much loved dad, grandad,
brother, cousin and uncle.
Funeral to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
26th February at 12 noon.
Ken would prefer no mourning clothes.
No flowers, donations if desired
to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance or Guide Dogs
for the Blind may be sent c/o
W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam
CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020