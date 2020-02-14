Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Batchelor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Batchelor

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Batchelor Notice
BATCHELOR Kenneth Randolph Passed away peacefully
at home on Sunday
2nd February 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Pam,
much loved dad, grandad,
brother, cousin and uncle.
Funeral to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
26th February at 12 noon.
Ken would prefer no mourning clothes.
No flowers, donations if desired
to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance or Guide Dogs
for the Blind may be sent c/o
W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam
CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -