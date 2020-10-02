Home

Kenneth Chapman Notice
Chapman On 26th September,
Kenneth Frederick "Ken"
passed away peacefully at home,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband of Joy, devoted
father of Karen and Rachel,
and grandfather to
Nigel, William and Robert.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church,
Norton Lindsey, followed by
burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, but donations
for Holy Trinity Church Fabric Fund, Norton Lindsey may be sent to
A.E. Bennett & Sons, 34 Sheep Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, CV37 6EE, cheques payable to "Wolverton, Norton Lindsey and Langley P.C.C." please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 2, 2020
