Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Doughty


1926 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Kenneth Doughty Notice
DOUGHTY Kenneth W T
(Ken) 02/01/1926 - 27/04/2020
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather to the late Ashley Doughty.
A private family graveside service
to be held on the 20th May 2020.
Family flowers only but donations to Lillington Free Church, in memory of Ken's life would be appreciated.
Our family would like to thank everyone involved in Ken's care in the last
months of his life.
He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
All enquiries C/O
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa
CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -