DOUGHTY Kenneth W T
(Ken) 02/01/1926 - 27/04/2020
Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather to the late Ashley Doughty.
A private family graveside service
to be held on the 20th May 2020.
Family flowers only but donations to Lillington Free Church, in memory of Ken's life would be appreciated.
Our family would like to thank everyone involved in Ken's care in the last
months of his life.
He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
All enquiries C/O
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue
Leamington Spa
CV32 4RY
01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020