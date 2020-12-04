|
Griffiths Kenneth Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 27th November 2020,
aged 93 years.
A much loved husband to Elsie Mae
and father to Heather,
he will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Sun Rising Burial Ground (Family Only)
A celebration of his life,
to be announced at a future date.
Many thanks to all the NHS Staff who were so caring to my husband Kenneth in his final days,
their help was outstanding.
I cannot say more.
Elsie Mae Griffiths.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020