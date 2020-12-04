Home

Griffiths Kenneth Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 27th November 2020,
aged 93 years.

A much loved husband to Elsie Mae
and father to Heather,
he will be greatly missed.
Funeral service to take place at Sun Rising Burial Ground (Family Only)

A celebration of his life,
to be announced at a future date.

Many thanks to all the NHS Staff who were so caring to my husband Kenneth in his final days,
their help was outstanding.

I cannot say more.
Elsie Mae Griffiths.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020
