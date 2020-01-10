|
|
|
THORNTON Kenneth Sidney Thomas 'Sid' 94 years, late of Barford, died peacefully at Poppy Lodge, Southam on the 20th December 2019.
Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle
and great-great Uncle.
The Funeral will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10.30 am South Chapel. Family flowers only. Donations appreciated for Great Ormond Street Hospital, London,
c/o W Goodwin & Sons 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020