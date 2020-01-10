Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Thornton

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Thornton Notice
THORNTON Kenneth Sidney Thomas 'Sid' 94 years, late of Barford, died peacefully at Poppy Lodge, Southam on the 20th December 2019.
Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle
and great-great Uncle.
The Funeral will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 10.30 am South Chapel. Family flowers only. Donations appreciated for Great Ormond Street Hospital, London,
c/o W Goodwin & Sons 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -