|
|
|
Walch Kenneth Died 21st April 2020,
Kenilworth, Warwickshire aged 90.
Beloved father of Pauline, Julian and Trevor also grandfather of Emma and Adam and father in law to David Wallin.
Devoted husband of the late
Margaret Rita whose loss he
never recovered from.
Born Bolton, Lancashire and
former Circulation Manager of
The Bolton Evening News followed by a long and illustrious career as Circulation Manager of The Coventry Evening Telegraph until 1989.
Past Captain of Kenilworth Golf Club where he spent many happy hours and enjoyed numerous fond friendships.
He will be greatly missed by his family who wish to thank those who looked after him during his final days at
Castle Brook Care Home, Kenilworth. Goodbye, Dad.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020