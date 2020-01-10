|
|
|
In Ever Loving Memory
Lavinia Joyce Duncan "Dinky" 7th June 1943 - 5th January 1995
It takes a special kind of person,
to be loved so very much,
By all of us who were fortunate
to have felt your gentle touch.
Now you are no longer with us,
you're never far away,
We keep you locked within our hearts each and every day.
Leaving us you had no choice,
we knew you had to go,
And the pain that's been with us since, no-one will ever know.
Often we'll get together
and reminisce on times gone by,
You filled our lives with happiness,
which no-one can deny.
Visibly you come to us,
through all our dreams at night,
To comfort and reassure us
that everything's alright.
If love could bring you home,
together we would be,
Your caring arms embracing us
for eternity.
Nobody in the whole wide world
could ever take your place,
For no other lady had
such elegance and grace.
God gave this world the very best
when he created our mother,
Who taught us how to love and care
so much for one another.
Memories of you, are all we have to keep us going on,
It's thinking of you in this way,
that makes us all so strong.
Eternally devoted to you
we shall always stay,
After all that you did for us,
there could be no other way.
Mom, we hope you're happy
in the good Lord's care,
And hope you are receiving
the love we send you there.
Open is the wound,
time could never heal,
Empty and lost,
is how we often feel.
Remembering you today Mom
is all that we can do,
And know that you will realise
we think the world of you.
You are and always will be
SIMPLY THE BEST.
Yours devotedly Karen, Elaine, Julie, Stephen, Phillip, Simon, Michelle, Gerald, Geraldine and Natalie
x x x x x x x x x x x x x
God bless you Nanny.
We love and miss you.
Love from all your Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
x x x x x x x x x x x x
Always in our thoughts.
Love all the Outlaws
x x x x x x x x x x x x
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 10, 2020