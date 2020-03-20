|
|
|
Summers Lawrence Durwood
"Laurie" Passed away peacefully on
9 March 2020, aged 89,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of the late Beth,
much loved dad of Denise, Jane, Stuart and Helen, father-in-law to Terry, Richard, Louise and Steve, Cherished granddad of Alicia, Olivia, Rebecca, Eleanor and George.
"We will miss you every day"
Due to the current medical
health situation the family will have
a private funeral service.
Donations if desired in memory of Laurie can be made directly to the Salvation Army, 14 Chapel Street, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EJ.
Laurie's family would like to thank
Dr Bonsall and all the staff at Cubbington Road Surgery for their care of dad and their support to us and also the carers and nurses for the kindness during dads last week.
We are grateful to you all.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020