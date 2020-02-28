|
|
|
Howell Leslie George
Known as George Passed away peacefully at
Sebright House Care Home on
Friday 14th February 2020,
aged 85 years.
A beloved husband of Nancy,
much loved dad of Paul and Gary. Father in law to Heather and Ali and
a dear granddad and great grandad.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
South Chapel on
Friday 6th March 2020 at 14:30pm.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, for
British Heart Foundation
may be left in the collection box
available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 28, 2020