|
|
|
WHITE Leslie Edwin
(Les) Passed away on Friday 22nd May
after a long, brave fight.
Adored partner to Maxine,
loved Dad of Barnaby and Jocelyn
A much loved Grandad,
Brother, Father in Law,
Brother in Law and Friend
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A private cremation service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
on June 9th at 2pm.
(Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so at a distance in the grounds).
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Marie Curie, if desired,
in memory of Les may be paid to
John Taylor Funeral Care,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 5, 2020