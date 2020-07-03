|
BROWN Lily Lily passed away peacefully on Saturday 20th June 2020, aged 96 years.
She was clearly loved by all who
knew her and will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Due to current circumstances
the family are holding a
Private Funeral Service at Oakley Woods Crematorium on 6th July 2020.
No flowers please but donations if desired to The Royal British Legion Care Home, Galanos House
Banbury Road, Southam, Warwickshire, CV47 2BL
with a reference
"Lily Brown - Donation".
A special thanks to the staff and her friends at The Royal British Legion Care Home Galanos House, Southam for looking after Lily in the last years
of her life.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020