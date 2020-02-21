|
GUNTRIP Linda (Lin) Passed away on the
7th February 2020, aged 74.
Beloved wife of the late William,
dear mum of Joanna, grandmother of Jason, Joseph, Katherine, Charlotte.
Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Friday 28th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Cancer Research UK or via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 21, 2020