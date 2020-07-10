Home

Linda Perry

Notice Condolences

Linda Perry Notice
Perry Linda Vivian
née Watson Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
Monday 29th June 2020,
aged 92 years.
A beloved wife of John Anthony Perry and much loved mum of
Jacqueline and Suzanne.

She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, CV339QP on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 4pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Age Concern may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 10, 2020
