PHILLIPS Linda Joy
'Lyn' Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 24th May 2020, aged 70 years.
A beloved wife of Tony, cherished Daughter of Joyce Fleming and the late Stanley Fleming, devoted sister to Josie and Christine, much loved mum to Kerrie and Step Mum to Lisa.
Proud Nan, loving Auntie
and Sister in Law.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Donations if desired may be paid directly to Myton Hospice in memory of Lyn via their website.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020