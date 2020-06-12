Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Phillips

Notice Condolences

Linda Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Linda Joy
'Lyn' Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 24th May 2020, aged 70 years.
A beloved wife of Tony, cherished Daughter of Joyce Fleming and the late Stanley Fleming, devoted sister to Josie and Christine, much loved mum to Kerrie and Step Mum to Lisa.
Proud Nan, loving Auntie
and Sister in Law.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Donations if desired may be paid directly to Myton Hospice in memory of Lyn via their website.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -