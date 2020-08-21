|
|
|
Graham Lorna Passed away peacefully on
10th August 2020, aged 95 years.
Loving Mother to Andy & Wendy
and much loved Grandmother
of Mathew, Hannah & James.
Will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 28th August 2020 at 1pm. Please wear bright casual attire.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK in memory of Lorna may be sent c/o
John Taylor Funeral service,
178 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth, CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 21, 2020