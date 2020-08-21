Home

Lorna Graham

Lorna Graham Notice
Graham Lorna Passed away peacefully on
10th August 2020, aged 95 years.
Loving Mother to Andy & Wendy
and much loved Grandmother
of Mathew, Hannah & James.
Will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 28th August 2020 at 1pm. Please wear bright casual attire.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK in memory of Lorna may be sent c/o
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 21, 2020
