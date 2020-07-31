Home

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
178 Warwick Road
Kenilworth, Warwickshire CV8 1HU
01926 854261
Lydia Sheppard Notice
SHEPPARD Lydia Kathleen
'Kath'
'Kathy' Passed away peacefully at her nursing home
in Stratford-upon-Avon on
Tuesday 21st July 2020,
aged 85, with her ever-loving
daughter Jeanette at her side.

Deeply beloved wife of
Charles John Sheppard 'John'.
Caring mother to Nicholas.
Loving grandmother to Stevie and Darren. Scott and Edwina's greatly missed step-grandmother and Ethan's much-loved step-great-grandmother.

A private funeral service, due to
Covid-19 restrictions, will take place on Monday 3rd July at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel.

Kathy adored flowers so it will
come as no surprise that bouquets
or arrangements would
be most welcome.
After the funeral, the flowers will go to Kathy's nursing home. Otherwise, donations to Dementia UK or
Guide Dogs for the Blind sent c/o
John Taylor Funeralcare,
178 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth, CV8 1HU.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020
