Malcolm Walley Notice
WALLEY Malcolm Thomas
(Mick) Passed away on 15th April aged 86 years old.
Much loved husband of Madeline, proud and loving dad to Russell and David, loved and admired grandad to Bethany and Matt, special father in law to Annie.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbours.

A heartfelt thank you to friends and neighbours for their support. Special thanks to the nurses and carers who looked after Mick at home.
A private family service will be held.
A celebration of Mick's life will take place at a later date.

All enquiries to
W. G. Rathbone Funeral Directors
Tel 01926 675203
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
