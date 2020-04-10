|
|
|
BARRY Margaret (Joy)
(nee Carter) Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
31st March 2020 aged 78.
Dearly loved wife of: Jim Barry.
Devoted mother to: Sheena, Kevin, Siobhàn, Liam, Kieran & Julanne
and loving mother in law.
Grandmother to: Alicia, Sharne, Jack (RIP), Ryan, Shaun, Jessica, Jordan, Lewis, Riordan, Laoise & Danny,
Great Nan to: Riley, Poppy, Millie-Jae, Sophia, Freddie & Rupert.
Joy was co-founder of Leamington Hibernians FC and will be
sadly missed by the footballing community as well as the
very many members of her
extended family and friends.
Due to the currently situation
and the safety of others:
A private burial will take place on
Wednesday 22nd April at 3:00pm
Joy, Jim and her children will pause for
reflection at St Peters RC Church, Dormer Place on route to
Brunswick Street Cemetery.
A Church Service and Celebration
of Joy's incredible life will be held
at a future date.
Flowers to H J Dawson Funeral Directors Tel: 01926 675972
Donations, if desired, to Aylesford Unit,
Warwick Hospital
Tel: 01926 495321, ext 4450.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020