Margaret Burgess Notice
BURGESS Margaret Gillian
(known as Gill) Died peacefully on September 16th, 2020, aged 81, at Harper Fields Care Home,
Balsall Common.

Wife of Ken, mother of Helen (deceased) and Alison, mother-in-law to Huw and grandmother of
David, Emma and Ellie.

Teacher/deputy head at Burton Green Primary School for nearly 30 years, bridge enthusiast and
community volunteer.

Family only cremation at Oakley Wood when circumstances allow.
Donations in Gill's name would be welcomed by Diabetes UK and Dementia UK.

The family wish to thank Harper Fields staff or the unstinting care and affection Gill has received for
the past two years.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 25, 2020
