COTTON Margaret Sadly passed away on 3rd April 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved Mother of Lesley, Michael, and Martin. Loving Grandmother to Rachel, Mary, Sandra, Stewart, and Lauren, and friend to many.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
There will be a private committal service, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations in Margaret's memory may be sent to Myton Hospice, Warwick.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020