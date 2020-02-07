|
|
|
Durrant Margaret Jean
"Jean" Passed away on 15th January 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of the late Robert,
loving mum to Kevin and Mark and mother in law to Julie and Helen.
Loving grandma to Kerryn, Alex,
Ruby, Edward and William.
Will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on
Thursday 20th February 2020 at
St Michaels Church, Budbrooke at
1-30pm, followed by burial at 2:30pm
at Warwick Cemetery,
Birmingham Road, Warwick.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Alzheimers Society
may be left at the service in
donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020