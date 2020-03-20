Home

Francis Margaret
(née Hollingworth) Passed away peacefully on the 24th February 2020,
aged 100.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney,
much loved mum to Jayne and
mum-in-law of John
Beloved Grandmother,
Great Grandmother &
Great Great Grandmother.
Sadly missed by all of her
family and friends.

The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leamington on Thursday 26th March at 10.00am, followed by burial at
Leamington Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Myton Hospice or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
