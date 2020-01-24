|
|
|
Godson Margaret Rose
(née Woolvin) 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Godson.
Dearly loved Mother of
Jackie and Robert.
Dear Mother in law to Bill and to Gail.
Cherished Grandma
of Louise and Catherine
and dear Step Grandma to
Becky, Natalie, Adam and Ben.
Passed away in Warwick Hospital
on Friday 3rd January 2020.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 2.30pm
at Oakley Wood South Chapel.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
Myton Hospice, Warwick
Enquiries via W G Rathbone
Tel: 01789330540
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 24, 2020