|
|
|
JONES Margaret Ann
(née Phillips) Passed away peacefully at
Priors House on the
28th January 2020, aged 88 years.
Adored by her husband Trevor and a much loved mother of
Liz, Chris and Kate.
A grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and her many friends.
Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 19th February 2020 at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 3:00pm.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK and these can be left in the donation box provided
at the end of the service.
All enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare, 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ,
01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020