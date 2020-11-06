Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McParland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McParland

Notice Condolences

Margaret McParland Notice
McPARLAND
Margaret Beloved wife of Kevin, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Myton Hospice on 21st October, aged 80.
She will be greatly missed by Andrew and Emma, Åsa and William, Mhairi and Erin, James and Ann, their families and all those who knew and loved her.
The private funeral service will take place at Canley Crematorium,
Charter Chapel, Coventry on
Friday 13th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK can be made to justgiving at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Further Information may be obtained from the funeral director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel: 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -