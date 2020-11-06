|
|
|
McPARLAND
Margaret Beloved wife of Kevin, passed away suddenly but peacefully at Myton Hospice on 21st October, aged 80.
She will be greatly missed by Andrew and Emma, Åsa and William, Mhairi and Erin, James and Ann, their families and all those who knew and loved her.
The private funeral service will take place at Canley Crematorium,
Charter Chapel, Coventry on
Friday 13th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK can be made to justgiving at www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Further Information may be obtained from the funeral director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel: 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020