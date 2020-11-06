Home

WEST Margaret Passed away peacefully at
Bromson Hill Nursing Home
on Sunday 1st November,
aged 87 years.
A beloved wife of William West.
Much loved mum, nan
and great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
on Friday 13th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made directly to breast cancer uk
All enquiries to John Taylor Funeralcare
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1EZ Tel - 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 6, 2020
