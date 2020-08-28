|
|
|
Ayres Marguerite Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday 19th August,
aged 77 years.
A beloved wife of Jon,
much loved Mum of Jacqueline, Catherine, Siobhan & Trudy.
Gran of Hannah, Thomas, Kerrie, Nikita, Ashley, Shane, Liam and Kieran and Great Gran of Harrison and Elliot.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A Private funeral service will take place at St Peters Church, Leamington Spa on Friday 4th September, followed by a burial at Leamington Cemetery.
The Service will be streamed via their link: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peters-church
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Myton at Home may be paid directly to the charity via the Myton Hospice Donation page: https://www.mytonhospice.org/
We will continue the celebration of Marguerite's life at St Patrick's Irish Club, Leamington Spa after the burial.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 28, 2020