|
|
|
Carless Marjorie Emily
(Molly) Passed away peacefully on
14th March aged 92 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur
Carless and much loved friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
Vice President of the Friends
of Leamington Art gallery and
ex-secretary to Leamington Borough
Council town clerks and mayors.
Thank you to all her friends, and staff
at Leycester House Care home for
their support, love and kindness.
There will be a short committal service
at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 9th April 2020 for family and
there will be a service in celebration of
Molly's life when circumstance allow.
Current rules mean that only 4 people
will be allowed at the service,
however, we know that you will
be thinking of her at this time.
Family flowers but donations can be sent to Rathbones, 6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP for Leamington and District branch of Parkinson's UK.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 3, 2020