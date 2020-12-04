|
Bick Mary Passed away peacefully
at Warwick Hospital
on 15th November 2020 aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of John and
much loved mum of Caro and Tim,
she will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
Dale Street Methodist Church,
Leamington Spa by invitation only
on Tuesday 8th December 2020.
Youtube livestream
via the church website.
Donations if desired for the
British Heart Foundation via:
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Caroline-Gray17
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020