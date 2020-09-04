Home

Mary Bicknell

Notice Condolences

Mary Bicknell Notice
BICKNELL Mary Passed away peacefully at Royal Leamington Spa Nursing Home on
19th August 2020, aged 92 years.
Loving wife to the late Geoffrey,
mum, grandma and great grandma.
Will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday 7th September at 10.30 am
in Southam Churchyard.
Due to the current situation with Covid there will be no wake afterwards.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired will be for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance c/o W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 4, 2020
