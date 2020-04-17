|
|
|
Bowie Mary
(formerly Mary Jordan) Passed away peacefully on
2nd April 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
Loving mum to Gerrard, Tricia, Mary, Ann, John, William, Teresa, Frances and Peter and their partners.
Much loved 'Granny Bowie' to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandson.
Mary will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
The family will attend a private cremation service, a memorial service for Mary will be held at a future date.
Donations to Myton Hospice
in Mary's memory may be sent
directly to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020