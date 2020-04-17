Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bowie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bowie

Notice Condolences

Mary Bowie Notice
Bowie Mary
(formerly Mary Jordan) Passed away peacefully on
2nd April 2020 aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter.
Loving mum to Gerrard, Tricia, Mary, Ann, John, William, Teresa, Frances and Peter and their partners.
Much loved 'Granny Bowie' to her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandson.
Mary will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
The family will attend a private cremation service, a memorial service for Mary will be held at a future date.
Donations to Myton Hospice
in Mary's memory may be sent
directly to the charity.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -