BURFORD Mary Doreen Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 2nd April 2020.
Aged 68 years.
A beloved wife to
the late Graham Burford.
Much loved mum to Kim and Clare
Nanny to Alfie, Callie and George
and wonderful sister to Brea,
Margaret and Gerald.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Due to the current circumstances
the family have decided to hold a
private cremation service.
A memorial mass and wake will be held at a later date in memory of Mary.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020