CAMBRAY Mary 'Proudly serviced in the women's land army in WWII'.
Sadly passed away on
Sunday 19th January 2020,
aged 93.
Beloved wife of the late Bob, cherished mum of
Heather and Phil.
Devoted gran of Lucas and Simon, loving nanny Mary of
Jennifer and Asa.
You will be in our hearts forever. God Bless.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium (North Chapel) on
Monday 17th February 2020 at 11.00am. Family request bright colours to be worn.
Family flowers only,
but donations if desired to
Myton Hospice or Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance via www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV23 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020