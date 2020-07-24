|
|
|
GARDNER Mary Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 12th July.
Aged 64 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
by family and friends.
Wife to Andy, Mum to Rebecca
and Jennifer, Nanna to Jacob.
Due to current guidelines, a private service will be held at St. James Church, Old Milverton on
Friday 7th August 2020.
All who knew her are welcome to
pay their respects, following social distancing guidelines, as the funeral procession leaves St. James' Church along Old Milverton Road at approximately 11:30am.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Mary, for the benefit of Myton Hospice at Home and The Helen Clarke Suite at Warwick Hospital, may be made via www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
Enquiries care of R. Locke & Son, Brailes, (01608) 685 274.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020