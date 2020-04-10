|
|
|
Martin Mary "May"
(nee Shannon) 1st December 1938 -
18th March 2020
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her family following a short illness on the 18th March at
the Walsgrave Hospital.
Much loved husband of Seamus,
mother, grandmother, sister
and friend, May leaves behind a
hole that will be hard to fill.
Due to the current situation the funeral will take place at Leamington Cemetery on Friday 17th April at 2pm.
A celebration of May's life will
be held at a later date.
Family flowers only but donations to Cancer Research can be made via May's remembrance just giving page https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/da-lambe or c/o
HJ Dawson Funeral Directors,
22 George Street, Leamington Spa CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 10, 2020