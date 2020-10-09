|
|
|
McCANN
Mary Catherine
'Maureen'
nee Taaffe Died peacefully at home on
27th September, aged 82 years.
Loved wife of the late Danny,
Mother to Geraldine, Des, Henry and Declan. Devoted Granny to
Hannah, Olivia, Molly, Lewis,
Lauren, Ivy, Kyan and Hattie.
Sadly missed by her brother, sister, family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be held at 11am at Our Lady's Church, Lillington on Wednesday 14th October, followed by private family cremation.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance c/o
John Taylor Funeral Services,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020