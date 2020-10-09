Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01926 426052
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McCann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McCann

Notice Condolences

Mary McCann Notice
McCANN
Mary Catherine
'Maureen'
nee Taaffe Died peacefully at home on
27th September, aged 82 years.

Loved wife of the late Danny,
Mother to Geraldine, Des, Henry and Declan. Devoted Granny to
Hannah, Olivia, Molly, Lewis,
Lauren, Ivy, Kyan and Hattie.
Sadly missed by her brother, sister, family and friends.

Requiem Mass will be held at 11am at Our Lady's Church, Lillington on Wednesday 14th October, followed by private family cremation.

Family flowers only, donations may be made to Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance c/o
John Taylor Funeral Services,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa CV31 1EZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -