MILTON Mary Of Leamington Spa, died at home on 19th October 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter for 60 years. Loving mother of Andrew and Jon, and Grandma of Sylvia and Henry. She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Private funeral service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium
on 17th November at 12pm.
No flowers please, but if wished,
donations to The Woodland Trust
www.woodlandtrust.org.uk
or the British Trust for
Ornithology www.bto.org.
Any enquires via H J Dawson Funeral Directors, tel no 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 13, 2020