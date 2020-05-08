|
|
|
Rickells Mary
(retired District Nurse Sister)
Of Wasperton.
Widow of Percy.
Passed away peacefully on
25th April 2020, aged 91 years, at Greenhill Park Care Home, Evesham.
Much loved mother of Sue and Phil Grandmother to Yo, Frankie, Tom
and Sam, great grandmother
to Isla and Bertie.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A private family service will take place and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Donations for Myton Hospice may be sent to Merstow Green Funeral Home, 20 Merstow Green, Evesham
WR11 4BD. Tel. 01386 49903.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020