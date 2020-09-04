|
|
|
ELLARD Maureen
'Mo' Passed away peacefully on
25th August 2020, aged 76 years.
A beloved wife to George,
much loved mum of Nigel and Debbie.
Nanny of Carl, Aaron,
Nathan, Brett & Ellie,
mother-in-law to Maria & Dave.
She will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
A private cremation service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel.
All flowers welcome in care of John Taylor Funeralcare, 1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ
by 9am on Monday 7th September.
Donations in memory of Mo can be paid to Huntington's Disease Association
via the link: https://www.hda.org.uk/donate
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 4, 2020