Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Green

Notice Condolences

Maureen Green Notice
Green Maureen Passed away peacefully at home
on Wednesday 15th January 2020,
aged 86 years.

A Beloved wife of John.
Much loved mum of Debbie, Andy and Paul. Grandma to, Adam, Laura, Rebecca, Rhys, Elyssa and Jessica.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene, Lillington on
Thursday 13th February 2020
at 12:45pm, followed by a
private committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Air Ambulance and
St Mary Magdalene Church.
These may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -