|
|
|
Green Maureen Passed away peacefully at home
on Wednesday 15th January 2020,
aged 86 years.
A Beloved wife of John.
Much loved mum of Debbie, Andy and Paul. Grandma to, Adam, Laura, Rebecca, Rhys, Elyssa and Jessica.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary Magdalene, Lillington on
Thursday 13th February 2020
at 12:45pm, followed by a
private committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Air Ambulance and
St Mary Magdalene Church.
These may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020