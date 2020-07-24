Home

Maurice Bristow

Notice Condolences

Maurice Bristow Notice
BRISTOW MAURICE HENRY Passed away on
11th July 2020
aged 94 years.
Loving husband of the late
Gillian Cherry. Father to Julie,
Robina and Christopher.
Father in Law to the late Peter Jarosz and John Griffiths Grandfather to Alexander, Emma, Matthew
and David and great grandfather
to Theodore and Myla.

Will be sadly missed.

Funeral service to take place
on Friday 24th July 2020
at 12.00 pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium - North Chapel.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street,
Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 24, 2020
