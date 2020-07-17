Home

Maurice Cummings Notice
CUMMINGS MAURICE VINCENT Devoted Husband of Pauline.
Loving Father to Tracey & Lorraine, Grandad and Great Grandad.

Passed away peacefully on
10th July 2020, aged 76 years.

Will be greatly missed by all of his
family and friends.

The Funeral Service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 28th July 2020 at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations may be made in memory of Maurice to Cats Protection League.
These may be made via
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk

Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
11, Lower Holyhead Road
Coventry
CV1 3AX
Tel: 02476 225826
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020
