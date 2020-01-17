Home

W Goodwin & Sons
38 Coventry Street
Southam, Warwickshire CV47 0EP
01926 812445
May Field

May Field Notice
FIELD May Charlotte Passed away peacefully at
Galanos House, Southam on
4th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of Brian and
Mum, Granny and Great Grandma
who will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 20th January at 2.30pm
at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Galanos House Amenities Fund and The Alzheimer's Society c/o W Goodwin & Sons,
38 Coventry Street, Southam,
CV47 0EP.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
