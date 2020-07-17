|
Beddows Michael Leslie Sadly passed away on 11th July 2020.
Beloved husband of Christine.
Father of Peter, Clare and Gareth
and loving grandad.
The funeral service will be held
at Canley Crematorium,
Charter Chapel, Coventry on
Friday 24th July 2020 at 1pm,
due to current restrictions the service will be for family members
only. Family flowers only.
Donations may be made directly to
Cancer Research UK.
Further information may be obtained
from John Taylor Funeral Service,
178 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth, CV8 1HU.
Tel No: 01926 854261
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020