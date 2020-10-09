|
BRADY Michael Leonard
'Mick' Passed away suddenly on the
25th September 2020 aged 76 years.
Adored husband to Jenny, loving
dad to Shaun and Deena, devoted
grandad to Yvonne, Danielle, Sophia and Ailisha, best friend and great grandad to Jessica and a much
loved brother to Allan.
Mick will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to the current circumstances
the family will be holding an invitation only mass at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church followed by a
service of committal at Oakley
Wood Crematorium, North Chapel.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020