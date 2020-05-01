|
BULL Michael David Of Leam Terrace, passed away peacefully at home on
Wednesday 15th April, aged 80 years.
Father to Michael, Timothy and Andrew, Grandfather to Lucinda, Meredith, Jamie, Olivia,
George and Archie.
A private family funeral will be
held on Wednesday 6th May.
A get together to celebrate his life
will be arranged at a later date,
to be advised.
Enquires to Henry Ison and Son,
2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1 BB, Tel 01926 339 444
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020