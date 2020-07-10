Home

Michael Davis

Notice Condolences

Michael Davis Notice
Davis Michael
(Mick) On the 3rd of July 2020,
Michael (Mick) passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Mary,
father to Linda and Louise,
father in law to Paul and Andy
and grandfather to Callam, Conor, Jordan, Nathan and Jonah.
He will be much missed by
family and friends alike.

A private funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
on the 16th July 2020
with a public memorial service
to be held later in the year.

The funeral procession
will pass Whitnash Bowls Club at
approximately 10:40am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society in memory of
Mick are much appreciated and
these can be sent via the following link www.justgiving.com/fundraising/MickDavis2020
Published in Leamington Courier on July 10, 2020
